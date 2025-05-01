What is a covalent bond? A covalent bond is an interaction between two atoms that results from the sharing of electrons.

What does the term 'covalent' mean in chemistry? 'Covalent' means sharing of electrons between atoms.

What are the two main types of covalent bonds? The two main types are nonpolar covalent bonds and polar covalent bonds.

What is electronegativity? Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons in a bond.

How does electronegativity influence the type of covalent bond formed? Differences in electronegativity between atoms determine whether a covalent bond is nonpolar (equal sharing) or polar (unequal sharing).

What characterizes a nonpolar covalent bond? A nonpolar covalent bond is characterized by equal sharing of electrons between atoms with similar or identical electronegativities.