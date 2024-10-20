Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Directional Terms: Body Sides definitions Flashcards

Back
Directional Terms: Body Sides definitions
1/15
  • Bilateral symmetry
    The condition where the right and left sides of the body are mirror images, separated by a midline.
  • Midline
    An imaginary line that divides the body into right and left halves.
  • Medial
    Positioned towards or closer to the midline of the body.
  • Lateral
    Positioned away from or farther from the midline of the body.
  • Intermediate
    Located between two structures on the medial-lateral axis.
  • Ipsilateral
    Refers to structures on the same side of the body.
  • Contralateral
    Refers to structures on opposite sides of the body.
  • Navel
    Commonly known as the belly button, located on the midline of the abdomen.
  • Collarbone
    A bone that is intermediate to the shoulder and the sternum.
  • Sternum
    The breastbone located in the center of the chest.
  • Hip
    A lateral structure relative to the navel.
  • Eye
    A structure that can be medial to the ear and intermediate to the ear and nose.
  • Ear
    A lateral structure relative to the eye.
  • Nose
    A medial structure relative to the eye.
  • Left knee
    An example of a structure that can be ipsilateral to the left hand and contralateral to the right hand.