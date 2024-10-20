Directional Terms: Body Sides definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Bilateral symmetry The condition where the right and left sides of the body are mirror images, separated by a midline.

Midline An imaginary line that divides the body into right and left halves.

Medial Positioned towards or closer to the midline of the body.

Lateral Positioned away from or farther from the midline of the body.

Intermediate Located between two structures on the medial-lateral axis.

Ipsilateral Refers to structures on the same side of the body.

Contralateral Refers to structures on opposite sides of the body.

Navel Commonly known as the belly button, located on the midline of the abdomen.

Collarbone A bone that is intermediate to the shoulder and the sternum.

Sternum The breastbone located in the center of the chest.

Hip A lateral structure relative to the navel.

Eye A structure that can be medial to the ear and intermediate to the ear and nose.

Ear A lateral structure relative to the eye.

Nose A medial structure relative to the eye.