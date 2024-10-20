Directional Terms: Body Sides definitions Flashcards
Directional Terms: Body Sides definitions
Terms in this set (15)
- Bilateral symmetryThe condition where the right and left sides of the body are mirror images, separated by a midline.
- MidlineAn imaginary line that divides the body into right and left halves.
- MedialPositioned towards or closer to the midline of the body.
- LateralPositioned away from or farther from the midline of the body.
- IntermediateLocated between two structures on the medial-lateral axis.
- IpsilateralRefers to structures on the same side of the body.
- ContralateralRefers to structures on opposite sides of the body.
- NavelCommonly known as the belly button, located on the midline of the abdomen.
- CollarboneA bone that is intermediate to the shoulder and the sternum.
- SternumThe breastbone located in the center of the chest.
- HipA lateral structure relative to the navel.
- EyeA structure that can be medial to the ear and intermediate to the ear and nose.
- EarA lateral structure relative to the eye.
- NoseA medial structure relative to the eye.
- Left kneeAn example of a structure that can be ipsilateral to the left hand and contralateral to the right hand.