1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Body Sides
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology

Directional Terms: Body Sides

Medial and Lateral

Directional Terms: Body Sides Example 1

Problem

Imagine you are a surgeon about to perform a procedure on the liver, which is located on the right side of body just below the ribs. Relative to the navel (belly button) where would you prepare the incision?

Problem

According to anatomical position, what is the most lateral part of the body?

Problem

The left knee and the left ankle are _______________.

Problem

The right hemisphere of the brain processes signals from sensory nerves on the left side of the body. Another way to say this is that sensory neurons are located ________________ to the hemisphere of the brain that processes them.

