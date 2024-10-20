Directional Terms: Body Sides quiz Flashcards
Directional Terms: Body Sides quiz
Which term describes movement toward the midline of the body?
The term 'medial' describes movement toward the midline of the body.From which direction should a nurse approach a client who is blind in the right eye?
A nurse should approach a client who is blind in the right eye from the left side to ensure the client can see them.What is movement toward the midline of the body called?
Movement toward the midline of the body is called 'medial'.What does 'ipsilateral' refer to in anatomical terms?
'Ipsilateral' refers to structures on the same side of the body.What does 'contralateral' mean in anatomical terms?
'Contralateral' means structures on opposite sides of the body.What is the term for a position between two structures on the medial-lateral axis?
The term 'intermediate' describes a position between two structures on the medial-lateral axis.How is the term 'lateral' used in anatomical terms?
'Lateral' is used to describe a position away from or farther from the midline of the body.What is the relationship between the eye and the ear in terms of directional terms?
The eye is medial to the ear, while the ear is lateral to the eye.What does bilateral symmetry mean in terms of body sides?
Bilateral symmetry means the body has a right and left side that are mirror images of each other.What is the anatomical term for the position of the hip relative to the navel?
The hip is lateral to the navel.