Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Directional Terms: Body Sides quiz Flashcards

Directional Terms: Body Sides quiz
1/10
  • Which term describes movement toward the midline of the body?
    The term 'medial' describes movement toward the midline of the body.
  • From which direction should a nurse approach a client who is blind in the right eye?
    A nurse should approach a client who is blind in the right eye from the left side to ensure the client can see them.
  • What is movement toward the midline of the body called?
    Movement toward the midline of the body is called 'medial'.
  • What does 'ipsilateral' refer to in anatomical terms?
    'Ipsilateral' refers to structures on the same side of the body.
  • What does 'contralateral' mean in anatomical terms?
    'Contralateral' means structures on opposite sides of the body.
  • What is the term for a position between two structures on the medial-lateral axis?
    The term 'intermediate' describes a position between two structures on the medial-lateral axis.
  • How is the term 'lateral' used in anatomical terms?
    'Lateral' is used to describe a position away from or farther from the midline of the body.
  • What is the relationship between the eye and the ear in terms of directional terms?
    The eye is medial to the ear, while the ear is lateral to the eye.
  • What does bilateral symmetry mean in terms of body sides?
    Bilateral symmetry means the body has a right and left side that are mirror images of each other.
  • What is the anatomical term for the position of the hip relative to the navel?
    The hip is lateral to the navel.