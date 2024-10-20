Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Directional terms Terms used to describe the relative position of structures within the body.

Superficial Refers to structures close to the body's surface.

Deep Indicates structures further inside the body.

Body's surface The outermost layer of the body.

Internal structures Components located within the body, such as organs and tissues.

Muscles Tissues in the body that have the ability to contract and produce movement.

Organs Complex structures within the body that perform specific functions.

Anatomy The study of the structure of the human body.

Relative position The location of one structure in relation to another.

Human anatomy The scientific study of the morphology of the human body.

Cut A break or incision in the skin or body tissue.

Ribs The bones that form the protective cage around the thoracic cavity.

Brain The organ located in the head responsible for thought, memory, and control of the body.

Center The middle point of a structure or body.