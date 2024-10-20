Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body definitions Flashcards
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body definitions
- Directional termsTerms used to describe the relative position of structures within the body.
- SuperficialRefers to structures close to the body's surface.
- DeepIndicates structures further inside the body.
- Body's surfaceThe outermost layer of the body.
- Internal structuresComponents located within the body, such as organs and tissues.
- MusclesTissues in the body that have the ability to contract and produce movement.
- OrgansComplex structures within the body that perform specific functions.
- AnatomyThe study of the structure of the human body.
- Relative positionThe location of one structure in relation to another.
- Human anatomyThe scientific study of the morphology of the human body.
- CutA break or incision in the skin or body tissue.
- RibsThe bones that form the protective cage around the thoracic cavity.
- BrainThe organ located in the head responsible for thought, memory, and control of the body.
- CenterThe middle point of a structure or body.
- PracticeThe act of repeatedly performing an activity to improve proficiency.