Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body definitions Flashcards

Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body definitions
  • Directional terms
    Terms used to describe the relative position of structures within the body.
  • Superficial
    Refers to structures close to the body's surface.
  • Deep
    Indicates structures further inside the body.
  • Body's surface
    The outermost layer of the body.
  • Internal structures
    Components located within the body, such as organs and tissues.
  • Muscles
    Tissues in the body that have the ability to contract and produce movement.
  • Organs
    Complex structures within the body that perform specific functions.
  • Anatomy
    The study of the structure of the human body.
  • Relative position
    The location of one structure in relation to another.
  • Human anatomy
    The scientific study of the morphology of the human body.
  • Cut
    A break or incision in the skin or body tissue.
  • Ribs
    The bones that form the protective cage around the thoracic cavity.
  • Brain
    The organ located in the head responsible for thought, memory, and control of the body.
  • Center
    The middle point of a structure or body.
  • Practice
    The act of repeatedly performing an activity to improve proficiency.