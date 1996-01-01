Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology

Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Superficial and Deep

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example

Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

The thalamus is a region of the brain located above the brain stem but below the cerebrum, near the center of the brain. What is another way to describe the location of the thalamus?

Previous TopicNext Topic