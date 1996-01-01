1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
1
concept
Superficial and Deep
1m
Was this helpful?
2
example
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body Example 1
1m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
The thalamus is a region of the brain located above the brain stem but below the cerebrum, near the center of the brain. What is another way to describe the location of the thalamus?
A
The thalamus is located deep to brain stem but superficial to the cerebrum.
B
The thalamus is located deep to most other brain structures.
C
The thalamus is located superficial to most other brain structures.
D
The thalamus is located deep to cerebrum but superficial to the brain stem.