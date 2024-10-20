Directional Terms: Up and Down definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Superior Towards the top of the body or the head.

Inferior Lower on the body or towards the feet.

Rostral Towards the nose or beak.

Cranial Refers to the head region.

Cephalic Refers to the head region, interchangeable with cranial.

Caudal Towards the tail.

Anatomical model A representation of the body used to illustrate directional terms.

Embryology The study of embryos and their development.

Developmental biology The study of the process by which organisms grow and develop.

Axis An imaginary line used to describe the direction of anatomical terms.

Head The upper part of the body containing the brain, eyes, ears, nose, and mouth.

Feet The lower extremities of the body used for standing and walking.

Chest The front part of the body between the neck and the abdomen.

Abdomen The part of the body containing the digestive organs, between the chest and pelvis.