Directional Terms: Up and Down definitions Flashcards

Directional Terms: Up and Down definitions
- SuperiorTowards the top of the body or the head.
- InferiorLower on the body or towards the feet.
- RostralTowards the nose or beak.
- CranialRefers to the head region.
- CephalicRefers to the head region, interchangeable with cranial.
- CaudalTowards the tail.
- Anatomical modelA representation of the body used to illustrate directional terms.
- EmbryologyThe study of embryos and their development.
- Developmental biologyThe study of the process by which organisms grow and develop.
- AxisAn imaginary line used to describe the direction of anatomical terms.
- HeadThe upper part of the body containing the brain, eyes, ears, nose, and mouth.
- FeetThe lower extremities of the body used for standing and walking.
- ChestThe front part of the body between the neck and the abdomen.
- AbdomenThe part of the body containing the digestive organs, between the chest and pelvis.
- KneeThe joint between the thigh and the lower leg.