Directional Terms: Up and Down definitions Flashcards

Directional Terms: Up and Down definitions

Directional Terms: Up and Down definitions
  • Superior
    Towards the top of the body or the head.
  • Inferior
    Lower on the body or towards the feet.
  • Rostral
    Towards the nose or beak.
  • Cranial
    Refers to the head region.
  • Cephalic
    Refers to the head region, interchangeable with cranial.
  • Caudal
    Towards the tail.
  • Anatomical model
    A representation of the body used to illustrate directional terms.
  • Embryology
    The study of embryos and their development.
  • Developmental biology
    The study of the process by which organisms grow and develop.
  • Axis
    An imaginary line used to describe the direction of anatomical terms.
  • Head
    The upper part of the body containing the brain, eyes, ears, nose, and mouth.
  • Feet
    The lower extremities of the body used for standing and walking.
  • Chest
    The front part of the body between the neck and the abdomen.
  • Abdomen
    The part of the body containing the digestive organs, between the chest and pelvis.
  • Knee
    The joint between the thigh and the lower leg.