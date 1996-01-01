1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Up and Down
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Up and Down
1
concept
Superior and Inferior
3m
Was this helpful?
2
example
Directional Terms: Up and Down Example 1
2m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
The pelvis is __________ to the ribs.
A
Superior
B
Cranial
C
Rostral
D
Inferior
4
ProblemProblem
The atlas is the vertebra at the top of the spine that supports the head. The axis is the vertebra just under the atlas and it allows the head to swivel left and right. How are the atlas and axis are arranged using correct terminology?
A
The axis is superior to the atlas. The atlas is inferior to the axis.
B
The atlas is cephalic to the axis. The axis is rostral to the atlas.
C
The axis is inferior to the atlas. The atlas is superior to the axis.
D
The axis is rostral to the atlas. The atlas is caudal to the axis.