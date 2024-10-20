Directional Terms: Up and Down quiz Flashcards
Directional Terms: Up and Down quiz
Which statement correctly describes the location of the head in relation to the chest?
The head is superior to the chest.How is latitude different from altitude in anatomical terms?
Latitude and altitude are not anatomical terms; instead, superior and inferior describe vertical positions in the body.What does the term 'superior' mean in anatomical terminology?
Superior means towards the top of the body or the head.What does the term 'inferior' mean in anatomical terminology?
Inferior means lower on the body or towards the feet.In which field are the terms rostral, cranial, and caudal more commonly used?
These terms are more commonly used in animal anatomy and embryology.What does the term 'rostral' refer to in anatomical terms?
Rostral means towards the nose or beak.What is the cranial or cephalic region in anatomical terms?
The cranial or cephalic region refers to the head region.What does the term 'caudal' mean in anatomical terminology?
Caudal means towards the tail.Why are superior and inferior terms not as applicable in embryology?
Superior and inferior are not as applicable because the embryo is laid out on a spiral axis.What is the relationship between the chest and the abdomen in anatomical terms?
The chest is superior to the abdomen, and the abdomen is inferior to the chest.