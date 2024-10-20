Skip to main content
Directional Terms: Up and Down quiz Flashcards

Directional Terms: Up and Down quiz
  • Which statement correctly describes the location of the head in relation to the chest?
    The head is superior to the chest.
  • How is latitude different from altitude in anatomical terms?
    Latitude and altitude are not anatomical terms; instead, superior and inferior describe vertical positions in the body.
  • What does the term 'superior' mean in anatomical terminology?
    Superior means towards the top of the body or the head.
  • What does the term 'inferior' mean in anatomical terminology?
    Inferior means lower on the body or towards the feet.
  • In which field are the terms rostral, cranial, and caudal more commonly used?
    These terms are more commonly used in animal anatomy and embryology.
  • What does the term 'rostral' refer to in anatomical terms?
    Rostral means towards the nose or beak.
  • What is the cranial or cephalic region in anatomical terms?
    The cranial or cephalic region refers to the head region.
  • What does the term 'caudal' mean in anatomical terminology?
    Caudal means towards the tail.
  • Why are superior and inferior terms not as applicable in embryology?
    Superior and inferior are not as applicable because the embryo is laid out on a spiral axis.
  • What is the relationship between the chest and the abdomen in anatomical terms?
    The chest is superior to the abdomen, and the abdomen is inferior to the chest.