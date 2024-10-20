Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas definitions Flashcards
Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas definitions
- Common Hepatic DuctCarries bile from the liver to the point where it joins the cystic duct.
- Cystic DuctConnects the gallbladder to the bile duct, allowing bile to flow in and out.
- Bile DuctTransports bile from the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine.
- Pancreatic DuctMain duct of the pancreas that carries pancreatic juice to the small intestine.
- Accessory Pancreatic DuctSecondary duct in some individuals, providing an alternate path for pancreatic juice.
- Hepatopancreatic AmpullaThe junction where bile and pancreatic ducts meet before entering the small intestine.
- Hepatopancreatic SphincterMuscle controlling the release of bile and pancreatic juices into the duodenum.
- Major Duodenal PapillaPrimary entry point for bile and pancreatic juice into the duodenum.
- Minor Duodenal PapillaEntry point for the accessory pancreatic duct in some individuals.
- DuodenumFirst section of the small intestine where bile and pancreatic juices enter.