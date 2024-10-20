Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Common Hepatic Duct Carries bile from the liver to the point where it joins the cystic duct.

Cystic Duct Connects the gallbladder to the bile duct, allowing bile to flow in and out.

Bile Duct Transports bile from the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine.

Pancreatic Duct Main duct of the pancreas that carries pancreatic juice to the small intestine.

Accessory Pancreatic Duct Secondary duct in some individuals, providing an alternate path for pancreatic juice.

Hepatopancreatic Ampulla The junction where bile and pancreatic ducts meet before entering the small intestine.

Hepatopancreatic Sphincter Muscle controlling the release of bile and pancreatic juices into the duodenum.

Major Duodenal Papilla Primary entry point for bile and pancreatic juice into the duodenum.

Minor Duodenal Papilla Entry point for the accessory pancreatic duct in some individuals.