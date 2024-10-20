Skip to main content
Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas definitions Flashcards

Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas definitions
  • Common Hepatic Duct
    Carries bile from the liver to the point where it joins the cystic duct.
  • Cystic Duct
    Connects the gallbladder to the bile duct, allowing bile to flow in and out.
  • Bile Duct
    Transports bile from the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine.
  • Pancreatic Duct
    Main duct of the pancreas that carries pancreatic juice to the small intestine.
  • Accessory Pancreatic Duct
    Secondary duct in some individuals, providing an alternate path for pancreatic juice.
  • Hepatopancreatic Ampulla
    The junction where bile and pancreatic ducts meet before entering the small intestine.
  • Hepatopancreatic Sphincter
    Muscle controlling the release of bile and pancreatic juices into the duodenum.
  • Major Duodenal Papilla
    Primary entry point for bile and pancreatic juice into the duodenum.
  • Minor Duodenal Papilla
    Entry point for the accessory pancreatic duct in some individuals.
  • Duodenum
    First section of the small intestine where bile and pancreatic juices enter.