23. The Digestive System
Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
3
ProblemProblem
Bile and pancreatic juice will first come in contact in the:
A
Hepatopancreatic ampulla.
B
Duodenal papilla.
C
Pancreatic duct.
D
Bile duct.
4
ProblemProblem
Gallstones are hard “stones” made of cholesterol or bilirubin that can form in your gallbladder or bile ducts. A patient has a gallstone located in one of the ducts associated with the gallbladder. If the bile is able to reach the gallbladder but not able to reach the duodenum, in which duct is the stone likely located?
A
Common hepatic duct.
B
Bile duct.
C
Cystic duct.
D
Pancreatic duct.
