Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements about duct systems is false? A) The common hepatic duct carries bile from the liver. B) The cystic duct leads to the pancreas. C) The bile duct leads bile to the small intestine. D) The pancreatic duct is the main duct of the pancreas.
B) The cystic duct leads to the pancreas is false; it actually leads to the gallbladder.
What is the function of the common hepatic duct?
The common hepatic duct carries bile from the liver to the point where it joins with the cystic duct.
What is the role of the hepatopancreatic sphincter?
The hepatopancreatic sphincter controls the release of bile and pancreatic juices into the duodenum.
Where do the bile and pancreatic ducts meet before entering the small intestine?
The bile and pancreatic ducts meet at the hepatopancreatic ampulla before entering the small intestine.
What is the major duodenal papilla?
The major duodenal papilla is the entry point for bile and pancreatic juice into the duodenum.
What is the function of the bile duct?
The bile duct transports bile from the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine.
What is the accessory pancreatic duct?
The accessory pancreatic duct is an additional duct present in some individuals that also carries pancreatic juice.
What does the cystic duct connect?
The cystic duct connects the gallbladder to the common hepatic duct.
What is the role of the pancreatic duct?
The pancreatic duct is the main duct of the pancreas that carries pancreatic juice to the small intestine.
What is the minor duodenal papilla?
The minor duodenal papilla is an entry point for the accessory pancreatic duct into the duodenum, present in some individuals.