Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas quiz #1 Flashcards

Which duct carries pancreatic digestive juices from the pancreas to the small intestine? The pancreatic duct carries pancreatic digestive juices from the pancreas to the small intestine, typically joining with the bile duct at the hepatopancreatic ampulla before entering the duodenum.

What is the function of the common hepatic duct in the duct system? The common hepatic duct carries bile from the liver toward the small intestine. It is a short duct that joins with the cystic duct from the gallbladder.

Which duct allows bile to enter and exit the gallbladder? The cystic duct allows bile to flow both into and out of the gallbladder. It is the same duct used for both directions.

What is the role of the bile duct in the digestive system? The bile duct transports bile from the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine. It forms after the cystic and common hepatic ducts join together.

What is the hepatopancreatic ampulla and what does it do? The hepatopancreatic ampulla is the meeting point of the bile duct and pancreatic duct before they enter the small intestine. It acts as a chamber where these fluids mix before release.

How does the hepatopancreatic sphincter regulate digestive secretions? The hepatopancreatic sphincter is a circular muscle that controls the release of bile and pancreatic juice into the duodenum. It can contract to prevent or relax to allow passage of these fluids.