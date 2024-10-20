Early Embryonic Development definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Cleavage A series of rapid mitotic divisions post-conception, increasing cell number while decreasing cell size.

Blastomeres Genetically identical cells produced during cleavage, serving as building blocks for the conceptus.

Morula An early stage embryo with a solid ball of cells, resembling a mulberry, entering the uterus.

Blastocyst A structure formed around days 4-5 post-conception, consisting of an embryoblast and trophoblast.

Embryoblast The inner cell cluster of a blastocyst that will develop into the embryo.

Trophoblast The outer cell layer of a blastocyst that will form the placenta.

Zona Pellucida A protective layer surrounding the conceptus, similar to an eggshell, dissolving by day 4-5.

Mitotic Divisions Cell divisions resulting in genetically identical cells, crucial during early embryonic development.

Uterine Tube The passage through which the conceptus travels before entering the uterine cavity.

Surface-to-Volume Ratio A factor that increases nutrient absorption efficiency as cell size decreases during cleavage.

Conceptus The developing embryo and its associated membranes during early pregnancy stages.