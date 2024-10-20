Early Embryonic Development definitions Flashcards
Early Embryonic Development definitions
- CleavageA series of rapid mitotic divisions post-conception, increasing cell number while decreasing cell size.
- BlastomeresGenetically identical cells produced during cleavage, serving as building blocks for the conceptus.
- MorulaAn early stage embryo with a solid ball of cells, resembling a mulberry, entering the uterus.
- BlastocystA structure formed around days 4-5 post-conception, consisting of an embryoblast and trophoblast.
- EmbryoblastThe inner cell cluster of a blastocyst that will develop into the embryo.
- TrophoblastThe outer cell layer of a blastocyst that will form the placenta.
- Zona PellucidaA protective layer surrounding the conceptus, similar to an eggshell, dissolving by day 4-5.
- Mitotic DivisionsCell divisions resulting in genetically identical cells, crucial during early embryonic development.
- Uterine TubeThe passage through which the conceptus travels before entering the uterine cavity.
- Surface-to-Volume RatioA factor that increases nutrient absorption efficiency as cell size decreases during cleavage.
- ConceptusThe developing embryo and its associated membranes during early pregnancy stages.
- ImplantationThe process beginning around day 6-7 when the blastocyst contacts the uterine wall.