Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Early Embryonic Development definitions Flashcards

Back
Early Embryonic Development definitions
1/12
  • Cleavage
    A series of rapid mitotic divisions post-conception, increasing cell number while decreasing cell size.
  • Blastomeres
    Genetically identical cells produced during cleavage, serving as building blocks for the conceptus.
  • Morula
    An early stage embryo with a solid ball of cells, resembling a mulberry, entering the uterus.
  • Blastocyst
    A structure formed around days 4-5 post-conception, consisting of an embryoblast and trophoblast.
  • Embryoblast
    The inner cell cluster of a blastocyst that will develop into the embryo.
  • Trophoblast
    The outer cell layer of a blastocyst that will form the placenta.
  • Zona Pellucida
    A protective layer surrounding the conceptus, similar to an eggshell, dissolving by day 4-5.
  • Mitotic Divisions
    Cell divisions resulting in genetically identical cells, crucial during early embryonic development.
  • Uterine Tube
    The passage through which the conceptus travels before entering the uterine cavity.
  • Surface-to-Volume Ratio
    A factor that increases nutrient absorption efficiency as cell size decreases during cleavage.
  • Conceptus
    The developing embryo and its associated membranes during early pregnancy stages.
  • Implantation
    The process beginning around day 6-7 when the blastocyst contacts the uterine wall.