28. Human Development
Early Embryonic Development
28. Human Development
Early Embryonic Development - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Cleavage: Days 2-3
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
example
Early Embryonic Development Example 1
Video duration:49s
Play a video:
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is a benefit of cells getting smaller as cleavage occurs?
A
Smaller cells are more resilient.
B
Their surface area to volume ratio increases, allowing more efficient uptake of nutrients.
C
Increased storage capacity for cellular organelles.
D
None of the above
4
concept
Blastocyst Formation: Days 4-5
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
5
example
Early Embryonic Development Example 2
Video duration:48s
Play a video:
6
ProblemProblem
A hollow ball of cells created by cleavage is called a(n)?
A
Blastocyst.
B
Morula.
C
Trophoblast.
D
Embryoblast.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Early Embryonic Development