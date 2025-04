Which of the following is the correct sequence of development from zygote to embryo: A) Zygote, Morula, Blastocyst, Embryo B) Zygote, Blastocyst, Morula, Embryo C) Zygote, Embryo, Morula, Blastocyst D) Zygote, Embryo, Blastocyst, Morula?

