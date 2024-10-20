Electron Transport Chain definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electron Transport Chain A series of proteins in the mitochondrial inner membrane involved in aerobic respiration's fourth step.

Mitochondrial Inner Membrane The location of the electron transport chain, separating the matrix from the intermembrane space.

NADH An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming NAD+.

FADH2 An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming FAD.

Redox Reactions Oxidation-reduction processes that transfer electrons through the electron transport chain.

Hydrogen Ion Gradient A concentration difference of hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane.

Intermembrane Space The area between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate.

Final Electron Acceptor The molecule that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, typically oxygen.

Oxygen Gas The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, forming water as a byproduct.

Water A byproduct of aerobic respiration formed when oxygen accepts electrons and reacts with hydrogen ions.

Chemiosmosis The process using the hydrogen ion gradient to produce ATP, following the electron transport chain.

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A metabolic process involving the electron transport chain to produce ATP using oxygen.

Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of the mitochondria, enclosed by the inner membrane.

Cytoplasm The cell's internal fluid outside the mitochondria, surrounding the outer mitochondrial membrane.