Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electron Transport Chain definitions Flashcards

Back
Electron Transport Chain definitions
1/15
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of proteins in the mitochondrial inner membrane involved in aerobic respiration's fourth step.
  • Mitochondrial Inner Membrane
    The location of the electron transport chain, separating the matrix from the intermembrane space.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming NAD+.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming FAD.
  • Redox Reactions
    Oxidation-reduction processes that transfer electrons through the electron transport chain.
  • Hydrogen Ion Gradient
    A concentration difference of hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane.
  • Intermembrane Space
    The area between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate.
  • Final Electron Acceptor
    The molecule that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, typically oxygen.
  • Oxygen Gas
    The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, forming water as a byproduct.
  • Water
    A byproduct of aerobic respiration formed when oxygen accepts electrons and reacts with hydrogen ions.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The process using the hydrogen ion gradient to produce ATP, following the electron transport chain.
  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    A metabolic process involving the electron transport chain to produce ATP using oxygen.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The innermost compartment of the mitochondria, enclosed by the inner membrane.
  • Cytoplasm
    The cell's internal fluid outside the mitochondria, surrounding the outer mitochondrial membrane.
  • ATP
    The energy currency of the cell, produced by chemiosmosis following the electron transport chain.