Electron Transport Chain definitions Flashcards
Electron Transport Chain definitions
- Electron Transport ChainA series of proteins in the mitochondrial inner membrane involved in aerobic respiration's fourth step.
- Mitochondrial Inner MembraneThe location of the electron transport chain, separating the matrix from the intermembrane space.
- NADHAn electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming NAD+.
- FADH2An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming FAD.
- Redox ReactionsOxidation-reduction processes that transfer electrons through the electron transport chain.
- Hydrogen Ion GradientA concentration difference of hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane.
- Intermembrane SpaceThe area between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate.
- Final Electron AcceptorThe molecule that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, typically oxygen.
- Oxygen GasThe final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, forming water as a byproduct.
- WaterA byproduct of aerobic respiration formed when oxygen accepts electrons and reacts with hydrogen ions.
- ChemiosmosisThe process using the hydrogen ion gradient to produce ATP, following the electron transport chain.
- Aerobic Cellular RespirationA metabolic process involving the electron transport chain to produce ATP using oxygen.
- Mitochondrial MatrixThe innermost compartment of the mitochondria, enclosed by the inner membrane.
- CytoplasmThe cell's internal fluid outside the mitochondria, surrounding the outer mitochondrial membrane.
- ATPThe energy currency of the cell, produced by chemiosmosis following the electron transport chain.