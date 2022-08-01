Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Electron Transport Chain

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Electron Transport Chain

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Remembering the ETC

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

In the electron transport chain, the final electron acceptor is:

a) H2O.

b) CO2.

c) H2O.

d) O2.

e) NAD+.

4
Problem
Problem

Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain?

a) The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.

b) The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.

c) Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.

d) Substrate-level phosphorylation.

Previous TopicNext Topic