Electron Transport Chain quiz Flashcards

Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain? A) Formation of water B) Glycolysis C) Krebs cycle D) Photosynthesis
A) Formation of water
The structural components of the electron transport chain include which of the following? A) Mitochondrial inner membrane proteins B) Cytoplasmic enzymes C) Ribosomes D) Chloroplasts
A) Mitochondrial inner membrane proteins
How is a gradient of H+ ions formed across the inner mitochondrial membrane?
The gradient is formed by the pumping of hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space during the electron transport chain.
Which of the following statements regarding the electron transport chain is false? A) It occurs in the cytoplasm B) It involves redox reactions C) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor D) It creates a proton gradient
A) It occurs in the cytoplasm
Which is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
Oxygen gas (O2)
Which of the following processes generates a proton-motive force in mitochondria? A) Glycolysis B) Electron transport chain C) Fermentation D) Photosynthesis
B) Electron transport chain
Where are the protein complexes associated with the electron transport chain located?
In the inner mitochondrial membrane
Where does oxidative phosphorylation occur?
In the inner mitochondrial membrane
Why must the electron transport chain proteins and molecules be embedded in a membrane?
To facilitate the creation of a proton gradient across the membrane, which is essential for ATP synthesis.
What complex of ATP synthase is responsible for the transport of protons to the mitochondrial matrix?
The F0 complex of ATP synthase
Which of the following is best associated with the electron transport system? A) ATP production B) DNA replication C) Protein synthesis D) Lipid metabolism
A) ATP production
Which metabolic pathway generates a proton gradient?
The electron transport chain
What happens in the electron transport chain?
Electrons are transferred through a series of proteins, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
Where are the complexes of the electron transport chain located?
In the inner mitochondrial membrane
Each membrane protein complex in the electron transport chain functions as which of the following? A) Electron carrier B) Proton pump C) ATP synthase D) DNA polymerase
B) Proton pump
What is the function of ATP synthase in the electron transport chain?
ATP synthase uses the proton gradient to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
Which of the following allows for ATP to be produced with the electron transport chain? A) Proton gradient B) Oxygen C) Carbon dioxide D) Glucose
A) Proton gradient
What is the final (terminal) electron acceptor in the mitochondrial electron transport chain?
Oxygen gas (O2)
How does the proton gradient help ATP synthase to make ATP?
The proton gradient provides the energy needed for ATP synthase to convert ADP and inorganic phosphate into ATP.
During electron transport phosphorylation, what occurs?
Electrons are transferred through the electron transport chain, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
Which process takes place in the inner membrane of mitochondria? A) Electron transport chain B) Glycolysis C) Fermentation D) Photosynthesis