Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) quiz Flashcards

Which organ develops and is fully functional in the first trimester?
The heart is one of the first organs to develop and becomes functional during the first trimester.
Which of the following occurs during the second trimester? A) Formation of the neural tube B) Development of the heart C) Rapid growth and further development of organ systems D) Formation of the three germ layers
C) Rapid growth and further development of organ systems
Which of the following occurs during the embryonic period? A) Formation of the neural tube B) Rapid fetal growth C) Birth D) Formation of the placenta
A) Formation of the neural tube
Which structure of the amniotic egg most closely surrounds the embryo?
The amnion is the structure that most closely surrounds the embryo.
Which of these statements regarding the embryo is false? A) The embryo has all organ systems recognizable by the end of week 8 B) The embryo is fully developed by the end of the first trimester C) The embryo undergoes gastrulation to form three germ layers D) The embryo's heart begins to beat during the embryonic period
B) The embryo is fully developed by the end of the first trimester
At what week of development does the differentiation of the external genitalia begin?
Differentiation of the external genitalia begins around week 9 of development.
Which of these characteristics is the same in amniotic eggs and placental mammal eggs? A) Presence of a yolk sac B) Direct nourishment from the mother C) External development D) Lack of a protective shell
A) Presence of a yolk sac
Which of the following developmental events is correctly matched with its trimester? A) Neurulation - First trimester B) Organogenesis - Second trimester C) Birth - Third trimester D) Gastrulation - Third trimester
A) Neurulation - First trimester
Which of the following structures of an embryo are derived from the ectoderm? A) Heart B) Liver C) Nervous system D) Kidneys
C) Nervous system
What occurs during gastrulation?
Gastrulation transforms the bilaminar embryonic disc into a trilaminar disc with three germ layers: endoderm, mesoderm, and ectoderm.
Which of the following statements is true of prenatal development in humans? A) All organ systems are fully functional by the end of the first trimester B) The embryo is fully developed by the end of the embryonic period C) The embryo forms three germ layers during gastrulation D) The placenta forms during the third trimester
C) The embryo forms three germ layers during gastrulation
At what point during development does the embryo form three germ layers?
The embryo forms three germ layers during gastrulation, which occurs around days 12-16 post conception.
What is the characteristic of the gastrula stage of embryo development?
The gastrula stage is characterized by the formation of three germ layers: endoderm, mesoderm, and ectoderm.
During which stage of development do the primary germ layers form?
The primary germ layers form during the gastrulation stage of development.
Why does organogenesis begin with neurulation?
Organogenesis begins with neurulation because it is the first major event in the specialization of the ectoderm, leading to the development of the central nervous system.