Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8)
28. Human Development
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8)
1
concept
Gastrulation: Germ Layer Formation (Days 12-16)
2
example
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) Example 1
3
Problem
Which of the following is the middle layer of the trilaminar disc?
A
Endoderm
B
Ectoderm.
C
Mesoderm.
D
Neuroderm.
4
concept
Organogenesis
5
example
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) Example 2
6
Problem
The embryonic period of a time of rapid organogenesis. By about what age are all organ systems recognizable?
A
Week 5
B
Week 6
C
Week 7
D
Week 8
7
concept
Specialization of the Mesoderm
8
example
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) Example 3
9
Problem
Which of the following structures helps to organize the embryo around a central axis?
A
Somites.
B
Neural plate.
C
Notochord.
D
Allantois.
10
concept
Specialization of the Ectoderm
11
example
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) Example 4
12
Problem
Which of the following structures is NOT formed by neural crest cells?
A
Cranial nerves.
B
Spinal cord.
C
Spinal nerves.
D
Sensory ganglia.
13
concept
Review of Embryonic Layer Specialization
