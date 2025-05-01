Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which germ layer gives rise to the nervous system during embryonic development? The ectoderm is the germ layer that gives rise to the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system.

What is the primitive streak and what role does it play during gastrulation? The primitive streak is a groove on the caudal end of the embryonic disc that facilitates gastrulation. It allows cells to migrate and form the third germ layer, resulting in a trilaminar disc.

Which germ layer is directly attached to the yolk sac during early embryonic development? The endoderm is directly attached to the yolk sac. This attachment is visible in side views of the embryonic disc during early development.

What does the process of organogenesis refer to in embryonic development? Organogenesis is the process by which the three primary germ layers differentiate into organs and organ systems. By the end of week 8, all organ systems are recognizable and some are even functional.

Which structures do somites, derived from the mesoderm, eventually form? Somites develop into the skeleton, dermis of the skin, and skeletal muscle. They are paired, cube-like structures that form along the notochord.

What is the notochord and what is its significance in embryonic development? The notochord is a structure formed from mesodermal cells at the midline of the embryo. It helps organize the embryo along a central axis and later contributes to the formation of vertebrae.