Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions Flashcards

Endocytosis Process where macromolecules are engulfed by the cell membrane, forming vesicles for entry into the cell.

Exocytosis Vesicle fusion with the cell membrane, releasing contents into the extracellular space.

Phagocytosis Type of endocytosis where large solid materials are engulfed, known as cell eating.

Pinocytosis Type of endocytosis involving the uptake of liquid materials, known as cell drinking.

Receptor-mediated endocytosis Specific form of pinocytosis using receptor proteins to bind and internalize molecules.

Lipid vesicle Membrane-bound bubble formed during endocytosis to transport molecules into the cell.

Plasma membrane Cell boundary that regulates the entry and exit of substances, involved in endo- and exocytosis.

Hormones Molecules released via exocytosis to regulate physiological activities in the body.

Neurotransmitters Chemical messengers released by exocytosis to transmit signals across synapses.

Digestive enzymes Proteins secreted by exocytosis to aid in the breakdown of food substances.

Extracellular space Area outside the cell where molecules are released during exocytosis.

Receptor proteins Proteins that bind specific molecules to initiate receptor-mediated endocytosis.

Macromolecules Large molecules such as proteins and nucleic acids transported via endo- and exocytosis.

Vesicle fusion Process where a vesicle merges with the cell membrane to release its contents.