Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions Flashcards

Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions
Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions
- EndocytosisProcess where macromolecules are engulfed by the cell membrane, forming vesicles for entry into the cell.
- ExocytosisVesicle fusion with the cell membrane, releasing contents into the extracellular space.
- PhagocytosisType of endocytosis where large solid materials are engulfed, known as cell eating.
- PinocytosisType of endocytosis involving the uptake of liquid materials, known as cell drinking.
- Receptor-mediated endocytosisSpecific form of pinocytosis using receptor proteins to bind and internalize molecules.
- Lipid vesicleMembrane-bound bubble formed during endocytosis to transport molecules into the cell.
- Plasma membraneCell boundary that regulates the entry and exit of substances, involved in endo- and exocytosis.
- HormonesMolecules released via exocytosis to regulate physiological activities in the body.
- NeurotransmittersChemical messengers released by exocytosis to transmit signals across synapses.
- Digestive enzymesProteins secreted by exocytosis to aid in the breakdown of food substances.
- Extracellular spaceArea outside the cell where molecules are released during exocytosis.
- Receptor proteinsProteins that bind specific molecules to initiate receptor-mediated endocytosis.
- MacromoleculesLarge molecules such as proteins and nucleic acids transported via endo- and exocytosis.
- Vesicle fusionProcess where a vesicle merges with the cell membrane to release its contents.
- Cell eatingCommon term for phagocytosis, where cells ingest large particles.