Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz Flashcards

Why is it important that you have white blood cells that perform endocytosis?
White blood cells use endocytosis, specifically phagocytosis, to engulf and destroy pathogens, protecting the body from infections.What is the primary function of endocytosis?
Endocytosis allows the cell to engulf macromolecules and bring them into the cell via lipid vesicles.What are the three main types of endocytosis?
The three main types of endocytosis are phagocytosis, pinocytosis, and receptor-mediated endocytosis.How does exocytosis differ from endocytosis?
Exocytosis involves vesicle fusion with the cell membrane to release contents outside the cell, while endocytosis involves engulfing materials to bring them into the cell.What role do receptor proteins play in receptor-mediated endocytosis?
Receptor proteins specifically bind to target molecules, facilitating their entry into the cell via endocytosis.What types of molecules are commonly released from cells via exocytosis?
Hormones, neurotransmitters, and digestive enzymes are commonly released from cells via exocytosis.What is phagocytosis commonly referred to as?
Phagocytosis is commonly referred to as cell eating.What is pinocytosis commonly referred to as?
Pinocytosis is commonly referred to as cell drinking.What is the significance of the 'en' in endocytosis?
The 'en' in endocytosis helps to remember that it involves engulfment and entry of substances into the cell.What is the significance of the 'ex' in exocytosis?
The 'ex' in exocytosis helps to remember that it involves the exit of substances from the cell into the extracellular space.