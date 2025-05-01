What does the endosymbiotic theory propose about mitochondria and chloroplasts? It proposes that mitochondria and chloroplasts were once independently living bacteria that became organelles inside eukaryotic cells.

Approximately how many years ago did the aerobic bacterium get engulfed by the anaerobic host cell? About 1.5 billion years ago, the aerobic bacterium was engulfed by the anaerobic host cell.

What type of relationship was formed when the aerobic bacterium was engulfed by the host cell? A symbiotic relationship was formed, meaning both organisms benefited from each other.

Into what organelle did the engulfed aerobic bacterium eventually evolve? The aerobic bacterium evolved into today's mitochondria.

What type of bacterium was engulfed to eventually become the chloroplast? A photosynthetic cyanobacterium was engulfed and evolved into the chloroplast.

Which cells contain both mitochondria and chloroplasts as a result of endosymbiosis? Plant cells contain both mitochondria and chloroplasts.