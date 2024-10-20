Skip to main content
Enzyme Activation Energy definitions Flashcards

  • Activation Energy
    Minimum energy required to initiate a chemical reaction, representing the energy difference between reactants and the transition state.
  • Transition State
    Temporary state of maximum energy in a reaction, depicted at the peak of the energy curve on a graph.
  • Exergonic Reaction
    A reaction where reactants have higher free energy than products, resulting in energy release.
  • Endergonic Reaction
    A reaction where products have higher free energy than reactants, requiring energy input.
  • Free Energy
    Energy available to do work in a system, often depicted on the y-axis of reaction progress graphs.
  • Enzyme
    Biological catalyst that speeds up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.
  • Catalysis
    Process of accelerating a chemical reaction by reducing the activation energy barrier.
  • Energy Barrier
    The energy difference that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed, often reduced by enzymes.
  • Reaction Progress
    The progression of a chemical reaction over time, often depicted on the x-axis of graphs.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process where reactants are transformed into products, often involving changes in energy.