Enzyme Activation Energy definitions Flashcards

Enzyme Activation Energy definitions
Enzyme Activation Energy definitions
- Activation EnergyMinimum energy required to initiate a chemical reaction, representing the energy difference between reactants and the transition state.
- Transition StateTemporary state of maximum energy in a reaction, depicted at the peak of the energy curve on a graph.
- Exergonic ReactionA reaction where reactants have higher free energy than products, resulting in energy release.
- Endergonic ReactionA reaction where products have higher free energy than reactants, requiring energy input.
- Free EnergyEnergy available to do work in a system, often depicted on the y-axis of reaction progress graphs.
- EnzymeBiological catalyst that speeds up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.
- CatalysisProcess of accelerating a chemical reaction by reducing the activation energy barrier.
- Energy BarrierThe energy difference that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed, often reduced by enzymes.
- Reaction ProgressThe progression of a chemical reaction over time, often depicted on the x-axis of graphs.
- Chemical ReactionA process where reactants are transformed into products, often involving changes in energy.