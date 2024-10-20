Enzyme Activation Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Activation Energy Minimum energy required to initiate a chemical reaction, representing the energy difference between reactants and the transition state.

Transition State Temporary state of maximum energy in a reaction, depicted at the peak of the energy curve on a graph.

Exergonic Reaction A reaction where reactants have higher free energy than products, resulting in energy release.

Endergonic Reaction A reaction where products have higher free energy than reactants, requiring energy input.

Free Energy Energy available to do work in a system, often depicted on the y-axis of reaction progress graphs.

Enzyme Biological catalyst that speeds up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.

Catalysis Process of accelerating a chemical reaction by reducing the activation energy barrier.

Energy Barrier The energy difference that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed, often reduced by enzymes.

Reaction Progress The progression of a chemical reaction over time, often depicted on the x-axis of graphs.