3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
1
concept
Enzyme Activation Energy
4m
Was this helpful?
2
concept
Enzymes Lower Activation Energy
3m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding an enzyme's function?
a) It is generally increased if the structure or conformation of an enzyme is altered.
b) It is independent of factors such as pH and temperature.
c) It increases the rate of chemical reactions by lowering activation energy barriers.
A
It is generally increased if the structure or conformation of an enzyme is altered.
B
It is independent of factors such as pH and temperature.
C
It increases the rate of chemical reactions by lowering activation energy barriers.
Additional resources for Enzyme Activation Energy
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (7)
- What is a transition state? a. the shape adopted by an enzyme that has an inhibitory molecule bound at its act...
- What would happen if activation energy barriers didn't exist? a. Substrates would not bind properly to enzymes...
- If an enzyme is added to a solution where its substrate and product are in equilibrium, what will occur? a. Ad...
- If you were to expose glucose to oxygen on your lab bench, why would you not expect to see it burn as describe...
- Why is the barrier of the activation energy beneficial for cells? Explain how enzymes lower activation energy.
- A biologist performed two series of experiments on lactase, the enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose to glucose and ...
- A biologist performed two series of experiments on lactase, the enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose to glucose and ...