Enzyme Activation Energy quiz Flashcards
Enzyme Activation Energy quiz
What is the role of activated protein kinases in cellular processes?
Activated protein kinases play a crucial role in cellular processes by phosphorylating target proteins, which can alter their activity, localization, or interaction with other proteins.MAP kinases are activated by which of the following: A) Phosphorylation B) Dephosphorylation C) Methylation D) Acetylation?
A) PhosphorylationWhat is activation energy in the context of chemical reactions?
Activation energy is the minimum amount of energy required to initiate a chemical reaction, representing the energy difference between the reactants and the transition state.How do enzymes affect the activation energy of a reaction?
Enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction, thereby reducing the energy barrier to reach the transition state and speeding up the reaction.What is the transition state in a chemical reaction?
The transition state is a temporary state of maximum energy within a reaction, depicted at the peak of the energy curve.How does the activation energy influence the speed of a chemical reaction?
Higher activation energy results in slower chemical reactions, while lower activation energy speeds up reactions.What is the effect of an enzyme on the transition state energy?
An enzyme lowers the transition state energy, which decreases the activation energy and accelerates the reaction.What is the relationship between activation energy and reaction speed?
The lower the activation energy, the faster the reaction will occur; conversely, higher activation energy results in a slower reaction.In an exergonic reaction, how do the energies of reactants and products compare?
In an exergonic reaction, the reactants have higher free energy than the products, which have lower free energy.What is the significance of the energy difference between reactants and the transition state?
The energy difference between reactants and the transition state represents the activation energy, which is the minimum energy required to start the reaction.