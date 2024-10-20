Enzyme Binding Factors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Active Site A specific region on an enzyme where the substrate binds, forming the enzyme-substrate complex.

Enzyme-Substrate Complex A temporary molecule formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate at the active site.

Cofactors Non-protein substances required by some enzymes for catalysis, not consumed in the reaction.

Coenzymes Organic molecule cofactors, often derived from vitamins, assisting in enzyme catalysis.

Metal Ions Inorganic cofactors that assist enzymes in catalysis, not made of amino acids.

Catalysis The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, such as an enzyme.

Substrate The reactant molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site to form the enzyme-substrate complex.

Products Molecules formed from the substrate after enzyme catalysis, released from the active site.

Enzyme A protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, remaining unchanged after the reaction.