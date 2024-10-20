Enzyme Binding Factors definitions Flashcards

- Active SiteA specific region on an enzyme where the substrate binds, forming the enzyme-substrate complex.
- Enzyme-Substrate ComplexA temporary molecule formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate at the active site.
- CofactorsNon-protein substances required by some enzymes for catalysis, not consumed in the reaction.
- CoenzymesOrganic molecule cofactors, often derived from vitamins, assisting in enzyme catalysis.
- Metal IonsInorganic cofactors that assist enzymes in catalysis, not made of amino acids.
- CatalysisThe acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, such as an enzyme.
- SubstrateThe reactant molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site to form the enzyme-substrate complex.
- ProductsMolecules formed from the substrate after enzyme catalysis, released from the active site.
- EnzymeA protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, remaining unchanged after the reaction.
- Organic MoleculesCompounds containing carbon and hydrogen, such as coenzymes, assisting in enzyme function.