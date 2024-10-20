Skip to main content
Enzyme Binding Factors definitions Flashcards

Enzyme Binding Factors definitions
  • Active Site
    A specific region on an enzyme where the substrate binds, forming the enzyme-substrate complex.
  • Enzyme-Substrate Complex
    A temporary molecule formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate at the active site.
  • Cofactors
    Non-protein substances required by some enzymes for catalysis, not consumed in the reaction.
  • Coenzymes
    Organic molecule cofactors, often derived from vitamins, assisting in enzyme catalysis.
  • Metal Ions
    Inorganic cofactors that assist enzymes in catalysis, not made of amino acids.
  • Catalysis
    The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, such as an enzyme.
  • Substrate
    The reactant molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site to form the enzyme-substrate complex.
  • Products
    Molecules formed from the substrate after enzyme catalysis, released from the active site.
  • Enzyme
    A protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, remaining unchanged after the reaction.
  • Organic Molecules
    Compounds containing carbon and hydrogen, such as coenzymes, assisting in enzyme function.