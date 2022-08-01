Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Binding Factors
Enzyme-Substrate Complex

3m
Cofactors

4m
Problem
Problem

The organic non-protein components that aid in enzyme catalysis are called:

a) Reactants.

b) Cofactors.

c) Coenzymes.

d) Substrates.

e) Products.

