Enzyme Inhibition definitions Flashcards

Enzyme Inhibition definitions
Enzyme Inhibition definitions
- Enzyme InhibitionThe process of slowing down or stopping enzyme activity to control reaction speeds in cells.
- Enzyme InhibitorsCompounds that selectively interfere with enzyme activity to regulate reaction rates.
- Competitive InhibitorsMolecules that compete with substrates for binding at the enzyme's active site, blocking substrate access.
- Noncompetitive InhibitorsMolecules that bind to an allosteric site, altering enzyme shape and preventing substrate binding.
- Active SiteThe region on an enzyme where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.
- Allosteric SiteAn alternative binding site on an enzyme for inhibitors, distinct from the active site.
- CatalysisThe acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, such as an enzyme.
- SubstrateThe specific reactant molecule that an enzyme acts upon during a chemical reaction.
- Reaction SpeedThe rate at which a chemical reaction proceeds, influenced by enzyme activity.
- Biochemical ReactionsChemical processes that occur within living organisms to sustain life.