Enzyme Inhibition definitions Flashcards

Enzyme Inhibition The process of slowing down or stopping enzyme activity to control reaction speeds in cells.

Enzyme Inhibitors Compounds that selectively interfere with enzyme activity to regulate reaction rates.

Competitive Inhibitors Molecules that compete with substrates for binding at the enzyme's active site, blocking substrate access.

Noncompetitive Inhibitors Molecules that bind to an allosteric site, altering enzyme shape and preventing substrate binding.

Active Site The region on an enzyme where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.

Allosteric Site An alternative binding site on an enzyme for inhibitors, distinct from the active site.

Catalysis The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, such as an enzyme.

Substrate The specific reactant molecule that an enzyme acts upon during a chemical reaction.

Reaction Speed The rate at which a chemical reaction proceeds, influenced by enzyme activity.