Enzyme Inhibition definitions Flashcards

Enzyme Inhibition definitions

Enzyme Inhibition definitions
  • Enzyme Inhibition
    The process of slowing down or stopping enzyme activity to control reaction speeds in cells.
  • Enzyme Inhibitors
    Compounds that selectively interfere with enzyme activity to regulate reaction rates.
  • Competitive Inhibitors
    Molecules that compete with substrates for binding at the enzyme's active site, blocking substrate access.
  • Noncompetitive Inhibitors
    Molecules that bind to an allosteric site, altering enzyme shape and preventing substrate binding.
  • Active Site
    The region on an enzyme where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.
  • Allosteric Site
    An alternative binding site on an enzyme for inhibitors, distinct from the active site.
  • Catalysis
    The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, such as an enzyme.
  • Substrate
    The specific reactant molecule that an enzyme acts upon during a chemical reaction.
  • Reaction Speed
    The rate at which a chemical reaction proceeds, influenced by enzyme activity.
  • Biochemical Reactions
    Chemical processes that occur within living organisms to sustain life.