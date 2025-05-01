Enzyme Inhibition quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between competitive and noncompetitive enzyme inhibitors? Competitive inhibitors bind to the enzyme's active site, competing with the substrate and blocking its access, while noncompetitive inhibitors bind to an allosteric site, causing the enzyme to change shape and preventing substrate binding without competing for the active site.

How do competitive inhibitors affect enzyme activity? Competitive inhibitors decrease enzyme activity by occupying the active site, preventing the substrate from binding and thus slowing down the catalyzed reaction.

What is the role of an allosteric site in noncompetitive inhibition? In noncompetitive inhibition, the inhibitor binds to the allosteric site, which is a location other than the active site, causing the enzyme to change shape and reducing its ability to bind the substrate.

Why is understanding enzyme inhibition important in medicine and research? Understanding enzyme inhibition is important because it allows for the regulation of biochemical reactions, which can be applied to control disease processes and develop drugs that target specific enzymes.

