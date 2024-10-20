Enzymes definitions Flashcards
Enzymes definitions
- EnzymeA molecule that accelerates chemical reactions without being consumed or altered.
- CatalystA substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without undergoing permanent change.
- SubstrateThe reactants in a chemical reaction that is catalyzed by an enzyme.
- ReactantThe starting material in a chemical reaction, converted into products.
- ProductThe substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
- RibosomeAn enzyme-like structure that builds proteins using messenger RNA.
- DNAA molecule that carries genetic instructions, copied with the help of enzymes.
- DigestionThe process of breaking down food, accelerated by enzymes in the stomach.
- TemperatureAn environmental factor affecting enzyme activity, requiring optimal levels for function.
- pHA measure of acidity or basicity affecting enzyme activity, requiring specific levels for optimal function.
- ConcentrationThe amount of reactants present, influencing the rate of enzyme activity.
- DenatureThe process where enzymes lose their shape and function due to extreme conditions.
- Enzymatic activityThe measure of product produced by an enzyme in a given time.
- Optimal conditionsSpecific environmental settings where enzymes function at their best.
- ProteinA molecule built by enzymes, essential for various cellular functions.