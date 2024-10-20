Skip to main content
Enzymes definitions Flashcards

Enzymes definitions
  • Enzyme
    A molecule that accelerates chemical reactions without being consumed or altered.
  • Catalyst
    A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without undergoing permanent change.
  • Substrate
    The reactants in a chemical reaction that is catalyzed by an enzyme.
  • Reactant
    The starting material in a chemical reaction, converted into products.
  • Product
    The substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
  • Ribosome
    An enzyme-like structure that builds proteins using messenger RNA.
  • DNA
    A molecule that carries genetic instructions, copied with the help of enzymes.
  • Digestion
    The process of breaking down food, accelerated by enzymes in the stomach.
  • Temperature
    An environmental factor affecting enzyme activity, requiring optimal levels for function.
  • pH
    A measure of acidity or basicity affecting enzyme activity, requiring specific levels for optimal function.
  • Concentration
    The amount of reactants present, influencing the rate of enzyme activity.
  • Denature
    The process where enzymes lose their shape and function due to extreme conditions.
  • Enzymatic activity
    The measure of product produced by an enzyme in a given time.
  • Optimal conditions
    Specific environmental settings where enzymes function at their best.
  • Protein
    A molecule built by enzymes, essential for various cellular functions.