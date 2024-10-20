Enzymes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Enzyme A molecule that accelerates chemical reactions without being consumed or altered.

Catalyst A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without undergoing permanent change.

Substrate The reactants in a chemical reaction that is catalyzed by an enzyme.

Reactant The starting material in a chemical reaction, converted into products.

Product The substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.

Ribosome An enzyme-like structure that builds proteins using messenger RNA.

DNA A molecule that carries genetic instructions, copied with the help of enzymes.

Digestion The process of breaking down food, accelerated by enzymes in the stomach.

Temperature An environmental factor affecting enzyme activity, requiring optimal levels for function.

pH A measure of acidity or basicity affecting enzyme activity, requiring specific levels for optimal function.

Concentration The amount of reactants present, influencing the rate of enzyme activity.

Denature The process where enzymes lose their shape and function due to extreme conditions.

Enzymatic activity The measure of product produced by an enzyme in a given time.

Optimal conditions Specific environmental settings where enzymes function at their best.