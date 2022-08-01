Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzymes
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Enzymes

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Enzymes

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Functions of Enzymes

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

Which of the following are examples of the functions of enzymes?

a) A lactase enzyme breaking down lactose sugar in the small intestine.

b) A DNA polymerase enzyme synthesizing new strands of DNA.

c) A lipase enzyme breaking down fats (lipids) in the small intestine.

d) A helicase enzyme unraveling DNA so it can be replicated.

e) All of the above.

4
concept

Environmental Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example

Enzymes Example 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
Problem
Problem

Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic.

a) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.

b) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.

c) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.

d) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.

Previous TopicNext Topic