Enzymes
Enzymes
Functions of Enzymes
Which of the following are examples of the functions of enzymes?
a) A lactase enzyme breaking down lactose sugar in the small intestine.
b) A DNA polymerase enzyme synthesizing new strands of DNA.
c) A lipase enzyme breaking down fats (lipids) in the small intestine.
d) A helicase enzyme unraveling DNA so it can be replicated.
e) All of the above.
Environmental Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
Enzymes Example 1
Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic.
a) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
b) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.
c) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
d) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the breakdown of a disaccharide inside a cell.
- How does pH affect enzyme-catalyzed reactions? a. Protons serve as substrates for most reactions. b. Energy st...
- Which of the following is a false statement regarding enzymes? a. Enzymes are proteins that speed up metabolic...
- If an enzyme in solution is saturated with substrate, the most effective way to obtain a faster yield of produ...
- Some bacteria are metabolically active in hot springs because a. they are able to maintain a lower internal te...
- Enzymes usually function best at an optimal pH and temperature. The following graph shows the effectiveness of...
- Enzymes usually function best at an optimal pH and temperature. The following graph shows the effectiveness of...
- Enzymes usually function best at an optimal pH and temperature. The following graph shows the effectiveness of...