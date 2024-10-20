Enzymes quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is an enzyme secreted by the gastric mucosa? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Trypsin
A) Pepsin
What is the name of the enzyme that powers the production of ATP during step III of cellular respiration?
ATP synthase
Which enzymes are secreted only by the pancreas? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Trypsin
D) Trypsin
Which of the following enzymes adds a phosphate group to target proteins? Options: A) Kinase, B) Phosphatase, C) Lipase, D) Amylase
A) Kinase
Which enzymes are involved in alcohol metabolism?
Alcohol dehydrogenase and aldehyde dehydrogenase
What is the function of enzymes secreted from the small intestine and the pancreas?
They aid in the digestion of food by breaking down macromolecules into smaller components.
Which of the following nutrients help enzymes function in the body? Options: A) Vitamins, B) Proteins, C) Carbohydrates, D) Fats
A) Vitamins
Which of the following applies to hyaluronidase? Options: A) Breaks down hyaluronic acid, B) Synthesizes proteins, C) Copies DNA, D) Digests carbohydrates
A) Breaks down hyaluronic acid
Which of the following are enzymes that break down proteins? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Lactase
A) Pepsin
Which of the following is not a main role for exoenzymes in the disease process? Options: A) Breaking down host tissues, B) Synthesizing DNA, C) Evading host immune response, D) Facilitating nutrient acquisition
B) Synthesizing DNA
What may be affected if the enzyme carbonic anhydrase was not made in the body?
The regulation of pH and carbon dioxide transport in blood would be affected.
Which of the following is the enzyme that breaks down acetylcholine in the synaptic cleft? Options: A) Acetylcholinesterase, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Pepsin
A) Acetylcholinesterase
Which of the following are enzymes that help break down food? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) All of the above
D) All of the above
An enzyme known as acetylcholinesterase is present in the synaptic cleft. What is its role?
Its role is to break down acetylcholine, terminating the signal transmission.
Which enzyme is responsible for degrading glycogen to glucose?
Glycogen phosphorylase
Which of the following enzymes aids in digesting polypeptides into shorter peptides and amino acids? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Lactase
A) Pepsin
What enzyme found within the peroxisome functions to degrade hydrogen peroxide?
Catalase
Which enzyme’s activity is controlled by the levels of glucose-6-phosphate and fructose-6-phosphate in the cell?
Phosphofructokinase
Which of the following is an enzyme that breaks down fat? Options: A) Lipase, B) Amylase, C) Pepsin, D) Lactase
A) Lipase
Which match is not correct regarding the phosphate-transferring enzymes? Options: A) Kinase - adds phosphate, B) Phosphatase - removes phosphate, C) Lipase - transfers phosphate, D) ATP synthase - synthesizes ATP