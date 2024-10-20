Skip to main content
Enzymes quiz Flashcards

Enzymes quiz
  • Which of the following is an enzyme secreted by the gastric mucosa? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Trypsin
    A) Pepsin
  • What is the name of the enzyme that powers the production of ATP during step III of cellular respiration?
    ATP synthase
  • Which enzymes are secreted only by the pancreas? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Trypsin
    D) Trypsin
  • Which of the following enzymes adds a phosphate group to target proteins? Options: A) Kinase, B) Phosphatase, C) Lipase, D) Amylase
    A) Kinase
  • Which enzymes are involved in alcohol metabolism?
    Alcohol dehydrogenase and aldehyde dehydrogenase
  • What is the function of enzymes secreted from the small intestine and the pancreas?
    They aid in the digestion of food by breaking down macromolecules into smaller components.
  • Which of the following nutrients help enzymes function in the body? Options: A) Vitamins, B) Proteins, C) Carbohydrates, D) Fats
    A) Vitamins
  • Which of the following applies to hyaluronidase? Options: A) Breaks down hyaluronic acid, B) Synthesizes proteins, C) Copies DNA, D) Digests carbohydrates
    A) Breaks down hyaluronic acid
  • Which of the following are enzymes that break down proteins? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Lactase
    A) Pepsin
  • Which of the following is not a main role for exoenzymes in the disease process? Options: A) Breaking down host tissues, B) Synthesizing DNA, C) Evading host immune response, D) Facilitating nutrient acquisition
    B) Synthesizing DNA
  • What may be affected if the enzyme carbonic anhydrase was not made in the body?
    The regulation of pH and carbon dioxide transport in blood would be affected.
  • Which of the following is the enzyme that breaks down acetylcholine in the synaptic cleft? Options: A) Acetylcholinesterase, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Pepsin
    A) Acetylcholinesterase
  • Which of the following are enzymes that help break down food? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • An enzyme known as acetylcholinesterase is present in the synaptic cleft. What is its role?
    Its role is to break down acetylcholine, terminating the signal transmission.
  • Which enzyme is responsible for degrading glycogen to glucose?
    Glycogen phosphorylase
  • Which of the following enzymes aids in digesting polypeptides into shorter peptides and amino acids? Options: A) Pepsin, B) Amylase, C) Lipase, D) Lactase
    A) Pepsin
  • What enzyme found within the peroxisome functions to degrade hydrogen peroxide?
    Catalase
  • Which enzyme’s activity is controlled by the levels of glucose-6-phosphate and fructose-6-phosphate in the cell?
    Phosphofructokinase
  • Which of the following is an enzyme that breaks down fat? Options: A) Lipase, B) Amylase, C) Pepsin, D) Lactase
    A) Lipase
  • Which match is not correct regarding the phosphate-transferring enzymes? Options: A) Kinase - adds phosphate, B) Phosphatase - removes phosphate, C) Lipase - transfers phosphate, D) ATP synthase - synthesizes ATP
    C) Lipase - transfers phosphate