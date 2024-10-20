Skip to main content
Extraembryonic Membrane Development definitions Flashcards

Extraembryonic Membrane Development definitions
  • Extraembryonic membranes
    Specialized structures outside the embryo aiding in protection, nutrient exchange, and waste removal.
  • Yolk sac
    Forms from primitive gut cells, provides early nutrition, and contributes to digestive tract, blood, and germ cell formation.
  • Amnion
    Transparent membrane creating the amniotic cavity, secretes fluid for protection and muscle development.
  • Amniotic fluid
    Fluid derived from maternal blood and fetal urine, cushions fetus, maintains temperature, and supports muscle growth.
  • Allantois
    Embryonic tissue forming part of the umbilical cord and urinary bladder, aiding in vasculature development.
  • Primitive gut
    Early embryonic structure from which the yolk sac forms, contributing to digestive tract development.
  • Conceptus
    The embryo and its associated membranes during early development stages.
  • Umbilical cord
    Structure formed partly by the allantois, connecting the fetus to the placenta for nutrient exchange.
  • Germ cells
    Early reproductive cells produced by the yolk sac, contributing to gamete formation.
  • Bilaminar embryonic disc
    Early stage of embryonic development consisting of two layers, forming the basis for further differentiation.