Extraembryonic Membrane Development definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Extraembryonic membranes Specialized structures outside the embryo aiding in protection, nutrient exchange, and waste removal.

Yolk sac Forms from primitive gut cells, provides early nutrition, and contributes to digestive tract, blood, and germ cell formation.

Amnion Transparent membrane creating the amniotic cavity, secretes fluid for protection and muscle development.

Amniotic fluid Fluid derived from maternal blood and fetal urine, cushions fetus, maintains temperature, and supports muscle growth.

Allantois Embryonic tissue forming part of the umbilical cord and urinary bladder, aiding in vasculature development.

Primitive gut Early embryonic structure from which the yolk sac forms, contributing to digestive tract development.

Conceptus The embryo and its associated membranes during early development stages.

Umbilical cord Structure formed partly by the allantois, connecting the fetus to the placenta for nutrient exchange.

Germ cells Early reproductive cells produced by the yolk sac, contributing to gamete formation.