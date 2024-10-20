Extraembryonic Membrane Development definitions Flashcards
- Extraembryonic membranesSpecialized structures outside the embryo aiding in protection, nutrient exchange, and waste removal.
- Yolk sacForms from primitive gut cells, provides early nutrition, and contributes to digestive tract, blood, and germ cell formation.
- AmnionTransparent membrane creating the amniotic cavity, secretes fluid for protection and muscle development.
- Amniotic fluidFluid derived from maternal blood and fetal urine, cushions fetus, maintains temperature, and supports muscle growth.
- AllantoisEmbryonic tissue forming part of the umbilical cord and urinary bladder, aiding in vasculature development.
- Primitive gutEarly embryonic structure from which the yolk sac forms, contributing to digestive tract development.
- ConceptusThe embryo and its associated membranes during early development stages.
- Umbilical cordStructure formed partly by the allantois, connecting the fetus to the placenta for nutrient exchange.
- Germ cellsEarly reproductive cells produced by the yolk sac, contributing to gamete formation.
- Bilaminar embryonic discEarly stage of embryonic development consisting of two layers, forming the basis for further differentiation.