28. Human Development
Extraembryonic Membrane Development
Extraembryonic Membrane Development - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Extraembryonic Membrane Development (Weeks 2-8)
Extraembryonic Membrane Development Example 1
The yolk sac goes on to do all of the following EXCEPT:
A
Form a portion of the digestive tract.
B
Produce early blood cells.
C
Produce early germ cells.
D
Form the umbilical cord.
