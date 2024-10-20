Extraembryonic Membrane Development quiz Flashcards
Extraembryonic Membrane Development quiz
Which of the following is not an extraembryonic membrane: yolk sac, amnion, allantois, or placenta?
The placenta is not an extraembryonic membrane; it is an organ that forms from both maternal and fetal tissues.What is the primary function of the yolk sac in human development?
The yolk sac provides nutrition for the first 2-3 weeks and contributes to the digestive tract, early blood cell production, and germ cell formation.How does the amnion contribute to fetal development?
The amnion creates the amniotic cavity and secretes amniotic fluid, which protects the fetus, maintains temperature, and supports muscle development.What mnemonic can help remember the functions of the yolk sac?
The mnemonic 'delightful baby giggles' helps remember the yolk sac functions: digestion, blood cell production, and gamete formation.What role does the allantois play in embryonic development?
The allantois contributes to the formation of the umbilical cord and the urinary bladder.At what stage does the amniotic cavity completely surround the conceptus?
By week 5, the amniotic cavity completely surrounds the conceptus.What is the source of amniotic fluid initially and later in pregnancy?
Initially, amniotic fluid is derived from maternal blood, and later it includes fetal urine.What is the significance of the amniotic fluid for the fetus?
Amniotic fluid acts as a shock absorber, maintains temperature, and allows for symmetrical muscle development by enabling free movement.How does the yolk sac contribute to the digestive system?
The yolk sac forms part of the digestive tract during early development.What is the relationship between the allantois and the umbilical cord?
The allantois forms part of the early umbilical cord structure and aids in its development.