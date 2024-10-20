Skip to main content
Extraembryonic Membrane Development quiz Flashcards

  • Which of the following is not an extraembryonic membrane: yolk sac, amnion, allantois, or placenta?
    The placenta is not an extraembryonic membrane; it is an organ that forms from both maternal and fetal tissues.
  • What is the primary function of the yolk sac in human development?
    The yolk sac provides nutrition for the first 2-3 weeks and contributes to the digestive tract, early blood cell production, and germ cell formation.
  • How does the amnion contribute to fetal development?
    The amnion creates the amniotic cavity and secretes amniotic fluid, which protects the fetus, maintains temperature, and supports muscle development.
  • What mnemonic can help remember the functions of the yolk sac?
    The mnemonic 'delightful baby giggles' helps remember the yolk sac functions: digestion, blood cell production, and gamete formation.
  • What role does the allantois play in embryonic development?
    The allantois contributes to the formation of the umbilical cord and the urinary bladder.
  • At what stage does the amniotic cavity completely surround the conceptus?
    By week 5, the amniotic cavity completely surrounds the conceptus.
  • What is the source of amniotic fluid initially and later in pregnancy?
    Initially, amniotic fluid is derived from maternal blood, and later it includes fetal urine.
  • What is the significance of the amniotic fluid for the fetus?
    Amniotic fluid acts as a shock absorber, maintains temperature, and allows for symmetrical muscle development by enabling free movement.
  • How does the yolk sac contribute to the digestive system?
    The yolk sac forms part of the digestive tract during early development.
  • What is the relationship between the allantois and the umbilical cord?
    The allantois forms part of the early umbilical cord structure and aids in its development.