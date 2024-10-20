Fascicle Arrangements definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Fascicle Arrangements definitions

Fascicle Arrangements definitions
  • Fascicle
    A group of muscle fibers bound together, running the entire length of a muscle without joining end to end.
  • Parallel arrangement
    Muscle fibers run parallel to each other, allowing significant shortening but limited force due to fewer fibers.
  • Fusiform arrangement
    Spindle-shaped muscle with fibers wider in the middle, allowing more force while maintaining a parallel arrangement.
  • Convergent arrangement
    Muscle with a broad origin converging at a smaller insertion, enabling strong contraction with long fascicles.
  • Circular arrangement
    Muscle fibers arranged in a circle, surrounding openings and contracting to close them, also known as a sphincter.
  • Pennate arrangement
    Feather-like muscle fibers running at angles to a central tendon, allowing more fibers and greater force.
  • Unipennate
    Muscle fibers run at an angle from one side of a tendon, allowing more force but shorter contraction lengths.
  • Bipennate
    Muscle fibers extend from both sides of a central tendon, allowing more force but shorter contraction lengths.
  • Multipennate
    Muscle fibers extend from a branched tendon, allowing more force but shorter contraction lengths.
  • Sartorius
    The longest muscle in the body, with a parallel fascicle arrangement, allowing significant shortening.
  • Biceps brachii
    A fusiform muscle in the upper arm, spindle-shaped, allowing more force while maintaining a parallel arrangement.
  • Pectoralis major
    A convergent muscle of the chest with a broad origin and small insertion, enabling strong contraction.
  • Orbicularis oculi
    A circular muscle surrounding the eye, contracting to close the eye opening.
  • Extensor digitorum longus
    A unipennate muscle in the calf, with fibers running at an angle from one side of a tendon.
  • Rectus femoris
    A bipennate muscle of the quadriceps, with fibers extending from both sides of a central tendon.