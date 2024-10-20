Fascicle Arrangements definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fascicle A group of muscle fibers bound together, running the entire length of a muscle without joining end to end.

Parallel arrangement Muscle fibers run parallel to each other, allowing significant shortening but limited force due to fewer fibers.

Fusiform arrangement Spindle-shaped muscle with fibers wider in the middle, allowing more force while maintaining a parallel arrangement.

Convergent arrangement Muscle with a broad origin converging at a smaller insertion, enabling strong contraction with long fascicles.

Circular arrangement Muscle fibers arranged in a circle, surrounding openings and contracting to close them, also known as a sphincter.

Pennate arrangement Feather-like muscle fibers running at angles to a central tendon, allowing more fibers and greater force.

Unipennate Muscle fibers run at an angle from one side of a tendon, allowing more force but shorter contraction lengths.

Bipennate Muscle fibers extend from both sides of a central tendon, allowing more force but shorter contraction lengths.

Multipennate Muscle fibers extend from a branched tendon, allowing more force but shorter contraction lengths.

Sartorius The longest muscle in the body, with a parallel fascicle arrangement, allowing significant shortening.

Biceps brachii A fusiform muscle in the upper arm, spindle-shaped, allowing more force while maintaining a parallel arrangement.

Pectoralis major A convergent muscle of the chest with a broad origin and small insertion, enabling strong contraction.

Orbicularis oculi A circular muscle surrounding the eye, contracting to close the eye opening.

Extensor digitorum longus A unipennate muscle in the calf, with fibers running at an angle from one side of a tendon.