10. Muscles
Fascicle Arrangements
3
Which fascicle arrangement is most well suited to a muscle that needs to generate a lot of force over a small distance?
A
Unipennate.
B
Multipennate.
C
Circular.
D
Fusiform.
4
Four muscles are shown below. Based on their fascicle arrangement, which muscle doesn't belong in the group?
A
Rectus Abdominis.
B
Interossei.
C
Bicep Brachii.
D
Sternocleidomastoid.