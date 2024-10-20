Skip to main content
Fascicle Arrangements quiz Flashcards

  • Which of the following is not a type of fascicle arrangement: parallel, fusiform, convergent, circular, or linear?
    Linear is not a type of fascicle arrangement.
  • What is the relationship between muscle fiber length and contraction length?
    Muscle fiber length is proportional to the contraction length; longer fibers can shorten more.
  • How does the total number of muscle fibers affect contraction strength?
    The total number of muscle fibers is proportional to the strength of contraction; more fibers result in stronger contractions.
  • What is the characteristic shape of fusiform fascicle arrangement?
    Fusiform fascicle arrangement is spindle-shaped, wider in the middle than at the ends.
  • What is the main feature of convergent fascicle arrangement?
    Convergent fascicle arrangement has a broad origin and converges at a smaller insertion point.
  • What is the function of circular fascicle arrangements?
    Circular fascicle arrangements, or sphincters, surround openings and contract to close them.
  • What is the defining characteristic of pennate fascicle arrangements?
    Pennate fascicle arrangements have fibers running at angles to a central tendon, resembling a feather.
  • What is the difference between unipennate and bipennate fascicle arrangements?
    Unipennate muscles have fibers extending from one side of a tendon, while bipennate muscles have fibers extending from both sides of a central tendon.
  • What is the advantage of multipennate fascicle arrangements?
    Multipennate arrangements allow for more muscle fibers, increasing contraction strength despite shorter contraction lengths.
  • Why do parallel fascicle arrangements allow significant shortening but limited force?
    Parallel arrangements have long fibers running in parallel, allowing significant shortening but limited force due to fewer fibers.