Fascicle Arrangements quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is not a type of fascicle arrangement: parallel, fusiform, convergent, circular, or linear?
Linear is not a type of fascicle arrangement.What is the relationship between muscle fiber length and contraction length?
Muscle fiber length is proportional to the contraction length; longer fibers can shorten more.How does the total number of muscle fibers affect contraction strength?
The total number of muscle fibers is proportional to the strength of contraction; more fibers result in stronger contractions.What is the characteristic shape of fusiform fascicle arrangement?
Fusiform fascicle arrangement is spindle-shaped, wider in the middle than at the ends.What is the main feature of convergent fascicle arrangement?
Convergent fascicle arrangement has a broad origin and converges at a smaller insertion point.What is the function of circular fascicle arrangements?
Circular fascicle arrangements, or sphincters, surround openings and contract to close them.What is the defining characteristic of pennate fascicle arrangements?
Pennate fascicle arrangements have fibers running at angles to a central tendon, resembling a feather.What is the difference between unipennate and bipennate fascicle arrangements?
Unipennate muscles have fibers extending from one side of a tendon, while bipennate muscles have fibers extending from both sides of a central tendon.What is the advantage of multipennate fascicle arrangements?
Multipennate arrangements allow for more muscle fibers, increasing contraction strength despite shorter contraction lengths.Why do parallel fascicle arrangements allow significant shortening but limited force?
Parallel arrangements have long fibers running in parallel, allowing significant shortening but limited force due to fewer fibers.