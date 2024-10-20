Feedback Loops definitions Flashcards
- HomeostasisThe body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite changes in external conditions.
- Feedback LoopA biological process where a change in the internal environment triggers a response that affects the original change.
- Negative FeedbackA type of feedback loop that counteracts the initial change, moving the system towards a set point to maintain stability.
- Positive FeedbackA type of feedback loop that amplifies the initial change, moving the system further away from the set point.
- Set PointThe target value or range that a physiological parameter is regulated to maintain within the body.
- StimulusA change in the internal or external environment that triggers a feedback response.
- ResponseThe action or change in behavior that occurs as a result of a stimulus in a feedback loop.
- Dynamic ProcessA process characterized by constant change, activity, or progress, such as maintaining homeostasis.
- Self-RegulatingA system that can adjust itself to maintain stability without external intervention.
- Off SwitchA mechanism that stops a positive feedback loop to prevent runaway effects.
- Physiological ProcessesThe functions and activities that occur within living organisms to maintain life.
- Internal EnvironmentThe conditions within the body that are regulated to maintain homeostasis.
- BalancingThe act of maintaining stability, often used as an analogy for negative feedback in homeostasis.
- Runaway EffectsUncontrolled and potentially harmful outcomes resulting from unchecked positive feedback loops.
- MisconceptionA commonly held but incorrect belief or idea, such as misunderstanding the terms 'negative' and 'positive' in feedback loops.