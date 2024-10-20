Feedback Loops definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Homeostasis The body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite changes in external conditions.

Feedback Loop A biological process where a change in the internal environment triggers a response that affects the original change.

Negative Feedback A type of feedback loop that counteracts the initial change, moving the system towards a set point to maintain stability.

Positive Feedback A type of feedback loop that amplifies the initial change, moving the system further away from the set point.

Set Point The target value or range that a physiological parameter is regulated to maintain within the body.

Stimulus A change in the internal or external environment that triggers a feedback response.

Response The action or change in behavior that occurs as a result of a stimulus in a feedback loop.

Dynamic Process A process characterized by constant change, activity, or progress, such as maintaining homeostasis.

Self-Regulating A system that can adjust itself to maintain stability without external intervention.

Off Switch A mechanism that stops a positive feedback loop to prevent runaway effects.

Physiological Processes The functions and activities that occur within living organisms to maintain life.

Internal Environment The conditions within the body that are regulated to maintain homeostasis.

Balancing The act of maintaining stability, often used as an analogy for negative feedback in homeostasis.

Runaway Effects Uncontrolled and potentially harmful outcomes resulting from unchecked positive feedback loops.