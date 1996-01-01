Feedback Loops
Introduction to Feedback Loops
Feedback Loops Example 1
Which type of feedback begins as a response to a change in the internal environment?
Positive feedback mechanisms.
Negative feedback mechanisms.
Both positive and negative feedback begin this way.
Neither positive nor negative feedback begin this way.
Which statement about positive and negative feedback loops is correct?
Negative feedback always lowers the value of the original stimulus, while positive feedback always increases it.
Positive feedback loops tend return a system to a set-point, negative tend to move the system away.
Negative feedback loops tend return a system to a set-point, positive tend to move the system away.
Negative feedback always increases the value of the original stimulus, while positive feedback always lowers it.
Glucagon is a hormone that is released by the pancreas in response to falling blood glucose levels. The release of glucagon is part of a negative feedback mechanism. Based on that information, what effect would you expect glucagon to have on the body?
Glucagon signals the liver to break down glycogen and release the resulting glucose into the bloodstream.
Glucagon signals the liver to stop all glycogen breakdown and synthesis to try to maintain glucose levels.
Glucagon signals the liver to remove glucose from the bloodstream and store it as glycogen.
Glucagon signals the small intestine to reduce absorption of glucose into the blood.