Feedback Loops quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is an unconditioned response? a) Salivating when food is in the mouth b) Salivating when a bell rings c) Feeling hungry when seeing food d) Feeling happy when receiving a gift
a) Salivating when food is in the mouth
Why are positive and negative controls important when analyzing patient lab results?
Positive and negative controls are important to ensure the accuracy and reliability of lab results by providing a baseline for comparison and identifying any errors in the testing process.
Which of the following characterizes an exchange? a) Transfer of goods b) Transfer of services c) Transfer of information d) All of the above
d) All of the above
The nurse should evaluate client outcomes at which time? a) Before treatment b) During treatment c) After treatment d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following is not a component of the three-component model? a) Affective component b) Behavioral component c) Cognitive component d) Physiological component
d) Physiological component
What is the correct order of the stages of change? a) Precontemplation, Contemplation, Preparation, Action, Maintenance b) Contemplation, Precontemplation, Action, Maintenance, Preparation c) Action, Maintenance, Preparation, Precontemplation, Contemplation d) Maintenance, Action, Preparation, Contemplation, Precontemplation
a) Precontemplation, Contemplation, Preparation, Action, Maintenance
Which statement is true regarding addressing a priority problem?
Addressing a priority problem involves identifying the most critical issue that needs immediate attention to prevent further complications.
Which of the following is correct regarding a feedback cycle? a) It always moves towards equilibrium b) It can be either positive or negative c) It only involves biological systems d) It is always beneficial
b) It can be either positive or negative
What is a key mechanism involved in internal feedback?
A key mechanism involved in internal feedback is the regulation of physiological processes to maintain homeostasis.
Which of the following is the best example of a conditioned reinforcer? a) Food b) Money c) Water d) Shelter
b) Money
Which of the following is the unconditioned stimulus? a) A bell ringing b) Food in the mouth c) A light turning on d) A loud noise
b) Food in the mouth
Which type of feedback loop is used to complete a process once it is triggered? a) Negative feedback loop b) Positive feedback loop c) Neutral feedback loop d) Cyclical feedback loop
b) Positive feedback loop
Which of the following processes would produce the acquisition of a conditioned response? a) Classical conditioning b) Operant conditioning c) Observational learning d) Insight learning
a) Classical conditioning
Which of the following does leading not involve? a) Motivating b) Directing c) Controlling d) Planning
d) Planning
How does feedback inhibition help the body maintain homeostasis?
Feedback inhibition helps maintain homeostasis by regulating enzyme activity, preventing overproduction of substances, and ensuring balance within the body's systems.
Which of the following is a learned response? a) Salivating at the sight of food b) Pulling hand away from a hot surface c) Feeling anxious before a test d) Blinking when something approaches the eye
c) Feeling anxious before a test
What is the purpose of a control in an experiment?
The purpose of a control in an experiment is to provide a standard for comparison, ensuring that the results are due to the variable being tested and not other factors.
Which of the following is the best example of an unconditioned response? a) Salivating when food is in the mouth b) Salivating when a bell rings c) Feeling happy when receiving a gift d) Feeling anxious before a test
a) Salivating when food is in the mouth
How does feedback regulation regulate enzyme activity?
Feedback regulation controls enzyme activity by using the end product of a pathway to inhibit an enzyme involved in its production, thus preventing overproduction.
Which of the following is the correct order of steps in controlling? a) Setting standards, Measuring performance, Comparing with standards, Taking corrective action b) Measuring performance, Setting standards, Comparing with standards, Taking corrective action c) Comparing with standards, Setting standards, Measuring performance, Taking corrective action d) Taking corrective action, Setting standards, Measuring performance, Comparing with standards
a) Setting standards, Measuring performance, Comparing with standards, Taking corrective action
Which of the following is not a part of a contingency contract? a) Specific goals b) Consequences c) Time frame d) Random rewards
d) Random rewards
Which of the following statements about feedback mechanisms is most accurate? a) Positive feedback is more common than negative feedback b) Negative feedback stabilizes systems c) Feedback mechanisms are only found in biological systems d) Positive feedback always leads to beneficial outcomes
b) Negative feedback stabilizes systems
Which of the following best represents an unconditioned response? a) Salivating when food is in the mouth b) Salivating when a bell rings c) Feeling happy when receiving a gift d) Feeling anxious before a test
a) Salivating when food is in the mouth
Which of the following statements about feedback loops is most accurate? a) Positive feedback loops are more common than negative feedback loops b) Negative feedback loops help maintain homeostasis c) Feedback loops only occur in biological systems d) Positive feedback loops always lead to equilibrium
b) Negative feedback loops help maintain homeostasis
Which of the following statements is true concerning feedback mechanisms?
Feedback mechanisms are essential for maintaining homeostasis, with negative feedback loops being more common as they stabilize systems by counteracting changes.
What is the difference between voluntary and involuntary responses?
Voluntary responses are consciously controlled actions, while involuntary responses occur automatically without conscious control.
In classical conditioning, what is the role of the conditioned stimulus?
In classical conditioning, the conditioned stimulus is a previously neutral stimulus that, after association with an unconditioned stimulus, triggers a conditioned response.
Which of the following statements regarding a between-subjects design is correct? a) Each participant is exposed to all conditions b) Participants are randomly assigned to different conditions c) It is less effective for controlling individual differences d) It requires fewer participants than a within-subjects design
b) Participants are randomly assigned to different conditions
According to Kohlberg’s theory, what is the focus of moral development at the pre-conventional level?
At the pre-conventional level, moral development focuses on self-interest and avoiding punishment.
Which type of feedback loop assists the body in maintaining homeostasis? a) Positive feedback loop b) Negative feedback loop c) Neutral feedback loop d) Cyclical feedback loop
b) Negative feedback loop
Which of the following is not true concerning the use of feedback? a) Feedback can be positive or negative b) Feedback always leads to equilibrium c) Feedback is essential for homeostasis d) Feedback can amplify or dampen responses
b) Feedback always leads to equilibrium
Which of the following is true of classical conditioning? a) It involves voluntary behaviors b) It requires reinforcement c) It involves associating a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus d) It is based on trial and error
c) It involves associating a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus
Which of the following is a typical effector in a feedback system? a) Receptor b) Control center c) Muscle d) Sensor
c) Muscle
Which of the following is the best example of classical conditioning? a) A dog salivating when it hears a bell b) A child learning to ride a bike c) A student studying for an exam d) A person avoiding a hot stove
a) A dog salivating when it hears a bell
What does the M checkpoint check during the cell cycle?
The M checkpoint checks for proper chromosome alignment and attachment to the spindle fibers before proceeding with mitosis.
Which type of feedback is more common in the body? a) Positive feedback b) Negative feedback c) Neutral feedback d) Cyclical feedback
b) Negative feedback
Which of the following best describes a trigger in a feedback loop? a) The initial stimulus that starts the loop b) The response that counteracts the stimulus c) The set point that the system aims to maintain d) The effector that carries out the response
a) The initial stimulus that starts the loop
Which of the following describes the sequence of a successful communication process? a) Encoding, Transmission, Decoding, Feedback b) Transmission, Encoding, Feedback, Decoding c) Decoding, Feedback, Encoding, Transmission d) Feedback, Decoding, Transmission, Encoding
a) Encoding, Transmission, Decoding, Feedback
Which situation is an example of a feedback system in the body that maintains homeostasis? a) Sweating to cool down the body b) Shivering to generate heat c) Releasing insulin to lower blood glucose d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Operant conditioning involves which of the following? a) Associating a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus b) Reinforcing or punishing behaviors c) Observing and imitating others d) Solving problems through insight