Feedback Loops quiz #2 Flashcards

How do the thyroid and parathyroid form a feedback loop?
The thyroid and parathyroid form a feedback loop by regulating calcium levels in the blood, with the parathyroid hormone increasing calcium levels and calcitonin from the thyroid decreasing them.
Which of the following typically takes place in the analyze phase of a feedback loop? a) Identifying the problem b) Implementing solutions c) Evaluating outcomes d) Collecting data
d) Collecting data
Which of the following is the central premise of the stages of change model? a) Change is a linear process b) Change occurs in distinct stages c) Change is unpredictable d) Change is solely based on external factors
b) Change occurs in distinct stages
Which of the following best explains the feedback mechanism that regulates blood glucose levels? a) Positive feedback loop b) Negative feedback loop c) Neutral feedback loop d) Cyclical feedback loop