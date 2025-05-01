Feedback Loops quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does a negative feedback loop function to maintain homeostasis in the body? A negative feedback loop counteracts the initial change by moving the system in the opposite direction, returning it toward a set point and stabilizing internal conditions.

Why are negative feedback loops more common in physiological processes than positive feedback loops? Negative feedback loops are more common because they help maintain homeostasis by stabilizing critical set points, whereas positive feedback loops can lead to runaway effects if not regulated.

What is a key characteristic of positive feedback loops, and why do they require an 'off switch'? Positive feedback loops amplify the initial stimulus, pushing the system further from the set point, so they require an 'off switch' to prevent uncontrolled, potentially harmful effects.

Give an example of a physiological process that uses a negative feedback loop. Regulation of body temperature uses a negative feedback loop, where deviations from the set point trigger responses that restore normal temperature.

How does the analogy of a fire illustrate the concept of positive feedback? A fire grows as heat causes more material to ignite, which produces more heat, further fueling the fire—this illustrates how positive feedback amplifies the initial change.

