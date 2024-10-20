Fever definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Fever definitions

Fever definitions
  • Fever
    An innate immune response with body temperature above 37.8°C, aiding in microbe elimination.
  • Innate immunity
    The body's second line of defense, including fever, to combat infections.
  • Hypothalamus
    Brain region regulating body temperature, maintaining it around 37°C.
  • Pyrogens
    Cytokines that induce fever, can be endogenous or exogenous.
  • Endogenous pyrogens
    Fever-inducing cytokines produced internally within the body.
  • Exogenous pyrogens
    Fever-inducing cytokines originating from outside the body.
  • Inflammatory response
    Body's protective reaction enhanced by fever to eliminate microbes.
  • Enzymatic reactions
    Biochemical processes accelerated by increased body temperatures during fever.
  • Cytokines
    Proteins released by cells that can induce fever and enhance immune responses.
  • Microbes
    Microorganisms targeted by the immune system, including during fever.