Fever definitions Flashcards
Back
Fever definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- FeverAn innate immune response with body temperature above 37.8°C, aiding in microbe elimination.
- Innate immunityThe body's second line of defense, including fever, to combat infections.
- HypothalamusBrain region regulating body temperature, maintaining it around 37°C.
- PyrogensCytokines that induce fever, can be endogenous or exogenous.
- Endogenous pyrogensFever-inducing cytokines produced internally within the body.
- Exogenous pyrogensFever-inducing cytokines originating from outside the body.
- Inflammatory responseBody's protective reaction enhanced by fever to eliminate microbes.
- Enzymatic reactionsBiochemical processes accelerated by increased body temperatures during fever.
- CytokinesProteins released by cells that can induce fever and enhance immune responses.
- MicrobesMicroorganisms targeted by the immune system, including during fever.