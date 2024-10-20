Fever definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Fever An innate immune response with body temperature above 37.8°C, aiding in microbe elimination.

Innate immunity The body's second line of defense, including fever, to combat infections.

Hypothalamus Brain region regulating body temperature, maintaining it around 37°C.

Pyrogens Cytokines that induce fever, can be endogenous or exogenous.

Endogenous pyrogens Fever-inducing cytokines produced internally within the body.

Exogenous pyrogens Fever-inducing cytokines originating from outside the body.

Inflammatory response Body's protective reaction enhanced by fever to eliminate microbes.

Enzymatic reactions Biochemical processes accelerated by increased body temperatures during fever.

Cytokines Proteins released by cells that can induce fever and enhance immune responses.