Fever quiz Flashcards

Fever quiz
  • What is the benefit of a moderate fever?
    A moderate fever can inhibit bacterial growth and enhance the inflammatory response, aiding in the elimination of microbes.
  • What can the nurse tell a client about antipyretic drugs during fever?
    The nurse can inform the client that antipyretic drugs reduce fever, but fever itself is a beneficial response aimed at fighting infections.
  • What role might fever play in fighting infection?
    Fever plays a role in fighting infection by increasing body temperature, which inhibits bacterial growth and accelerates enzymatic reactions that enhance immune responses.
  • What is the normal body temperature regulated by the hypothalamus?
    The normal body temperature regulated by the hypothalamus is around 37 degrees Celsius.
  • How do pyrogens induce fever?
    Pyrogens induce fever by releasing cytokines that increase body temperature, with endogenous pyrogens produced internally and exogenous pyrogens coming from outside the body.
  • What is the second line of defense in innate immunity?
    The second line of defense in innate immunity includes innate effector actions like fever, which help eliminate microbes.
  • How do higher body temperatures affect enzymatic reactions?
    Higher body temperatures accelerate enzymatic reactions, enhancing the body's protective functions against infections.
  • What is the temperature threshold for a fever?
    A fever is characterized by a body temperature above 37.8 degrees Celsius.
  • Why might someone feel unwell during a fever?
    Someone might feel unwell during a fever because the body is generating a response to eliminate microbes, despite the discomfort.
  • What is the role of the hypothalamus in fever?
    The hypothalamus acts as the body's temperature regulating center, controlling the increase in body temperature during a fever.