Fever quiz Flashcards

Fever quiz
What is the benefit of a moderate fever?
What is the benefit of a moderate fever?
A moderate fever can inhibit bacterial growth and enhance the inflammatory response, aiding in the elimination of microbes.
What is the benefit of a moderate fever?
A moderate fever can inhibit bacterial growth and enhance the inflammatory response, aiding in the elimination of microbes.
What can the nurse tell a client about antipyretic drugs during fever?
The nurse can inform the client that antipyretic drugs reduce fever, but fever itself is a beneficial response aimed at fighting infections.
What role might fever play in fighting infection?
Fever plays a role in fighting infection by increasing body temperature, which inhibits bacterial growth and accelerates enzymatic reactions that enhance immune responses.
What is the normal body temperature regulated by the hypothalamus?
The normal body temperature regulated by the hypothalamus is around 37 degrees Celsius.
How do pyrogens induce fever?
Pyrogens induce fever by releasing cytokines that increase body temperature, with endogenous pyrogens produced internally and exogenous pyrogens coming from outside the body.
What is the second line of defense in innate immunity?
The second line of defense in innate immunity includes innate effector actions like fever, which help eliminate microbes.
How do higher body temperatures affect enzymatic reactions?
Higher body temperatures accelerate enzymatic reactions, enhancing the body's protective functions against infections.
What is the temperature threshold for a fever?
A fever is characterized by a body temperature above 37.8 degrees Celsius.
Why might someone feel unwell during a fever?
Someone might feel unwell during a fever because the body is generating a response to eliminate microbes, despite the discomfort.
What is the role of the hypothalamus in fever?
The hypothalamus acts as the body's temperature regulating center, controlling the increase in body temperature during a fever.