Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball definitions
- Fibrous LayerOutermost layer of the eye, composed of collagen, providing protection, shape, and muscle attachment.
- CollagenA strong, flexible protein fiber that forms the fibrous connective tissue of the eye's outer layer.
- CorneaTransparent front part of the fibrous layer, allowing light entry and highly sensitive to irritants.
- ScleraWhite part of the eye, making up 80% of its surface, providing protection, shape, and muscle attachment.
- InnervationThe supply of nerves to the cornea, primarily pain receptors, making it highly sensitive.
- AvascularCharacteristic of the cornea, indicating the absence of blood vessels to maintain transparency.
- Dura MaterTough outer membrane of the CNS, continuous with the sclera, reflecting eye-brain connection.
- Optic NerveNerve that transmits visual information from the retina to the brain, surrounded by dura mater.
- Blood VesselsPresent in the sclera, becoming visible when eyes are bloodshot, unlike the avascular cornea.
- Pain ReceptorsNerve endings in the cornea that detect irritants, causing discomfort to protect the eye.
- Eye MusclesMuscles attached to the sclera, enabling eye movement by pulling the eyeball in various directions.
- Central Nervous SystemComprises the brain and spinal cord, with developmental connections to the eye via the sclera.
- Transverse SectionA top-down view of the eye, used to study the arrangement of its layers, including the fibrous layer.
- Embryological TissueOrigin of the cornea and sclera, developing from different tissues but forming a continuous layer.
- Aqueous HumorFluid that helps maintain the eye's shape, inflating the fibrous layer like a soccer ball.