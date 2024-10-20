Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fibrous Layer Outermost layer of the eye, composed of collagen, providing protection, shape, and muscle attachment.

Collagen A strong, flexible protein fiber that forms the fibrous connective tissue of the eye's outer layer.

Cornea Transparent front part of the fibrous layer, allowing light entry and highly sensitive to irritants.

Sclera White part of the eye, making up 80% of its surface, providing protection, shape, and muscle attachment.

Innervation The supply of nerves to the cornea, primarily pain receptors, making it highly sensitive.

Avascular Characteristic of the cornea, indicating the absence of blood vessels to maintain transparency.

Dura Mater Tough outer membrane of the CNS, continuous with the sclera, reflecting eye-brain connection.

Optic Nerve Nerve that transmits visual information from the retina to the brain, surrounded by dura mater.

Blood Vessels Present in the sclera, becoming visible when eyes are bloodshot, unlike the avascular cornea.

Pain Receptors Nerve endings in the cornea that detect irritants, causing discomfort to protect the eye.

Eye Muscles Muscles attached to the sclera, enabling eye movement by pulling the eyeball in various directions.

Central Nervous System Comprises the brain and spinal cord, with developmental connections to the eye via the sclera.

Transverse Section A top-down view of the eye, used to study the arrangement of its layers, including the fibrous layer.

Embryological Tissue Origin of the cornea and sclera, developing from different tissues but forming a continuous layer.