Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball definitions
  • Fibrous Layer
    Outermost layer of the eye, composed of collagen, providing protection, shape, and muscle attachment.
  • Collagen
    A strong, flexible protein fiber that forms the fibrous connective tissue of the eye's outer layer.
  • Cornea
    Transparent front part of the fibrous layer, allowing light entry and highly sensitive to irritants.
  • Sclera
    White part of the eye, making up 80% of its surface, providing protection, shape, and muscle attachment.
  • Innervation
    The supply of nerves to the cornea, primarily pain receptors, making it highly sensitive.
  • Avascular
    Characteristic of the cornea, indicating the absence of blood vessels to maintain transparency.
  • Dura Mater
    Tough outer membrane of the CNS, continuous with the sclera, reflecting eye-brain connection.
  • Optic Nerve
    Nerve that transmits visual information from the retina to the brain, surrounded by dura mater.
  • Blood Vessels
    Present in the sclera, becoming visible when eyes are bloodshot, unlike the avascular cornea.
  • Pain Receptors
    Nerve endings in the cornea that detect irritants, causing discomfort to protect the eye.
  • Eye Muscles
    Muscles attached to the sclera, enabling eye movement by pulling the eyeball in various directions.
  • Central Nervous System
    Comprises the brain and spinal cord, with developmental connections to the eye via the sclera.
  • Transverse Section
    A top-down view of the eye, used to study the arrangement of its layers, including the fibrous layer.
  • Embryological Tissue
    Origin of the cornea and sclera, developing from different tissues but forming a continuous layer.
  • Aqueous Humor
    Fluid that helps maintain the eye's shape, inflating the fibrous layer like a soccer ball.