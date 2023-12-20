Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball

Both the cornea and the sclera are transparent to allow light to enter the eye.

Both the cornea and the sclera anchor muscles that move the eye.

Both the cornea and the sclera are avascular.

Both the cornea and the sclera are innervated.

Which of the following statements is true of both the cornea and the sclera?

